Lachi administration holds open court for resolving masses' problems

Assistant Commissioner Lachi Amir Nawaz, held open-kachahri at government High School Dolly Banda and listened the issues of people and taken sold measures to address on priority basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Lachi Amir Nawaz, held open-kachahri at government High school Dolly Banda and listened the issues of people and taken sold measures to address on priority basis.

A large number of people participated open court included the offficers of the administration and heads of all departments.

The AC listened to the problems and suggestions of participants on various matters including sanitation, agriculture, load-shedding, price hike, poverty and education etc and directed the official concerned for resolving certain issues on the spot.

He directed officials of certain departments to take immediate measures for resolving problems which were raised during the online open court and issued domicile certificates to the students on the spot.

He said the administration was giving priority to resolve masses' problems on priority basis and was conducting open forums in this regard.

He said that all the ongoing development projects in the district would be completed within stipulated time frame, adding no compromise would be made on quality of work.

Later, the AC planted a sapling under the tree planting campaign and urged the people to actively take part in the drive to ensure a healthy and pollution free environment.