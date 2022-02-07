UrduPoint.com

Lachi Police Arrest Drug Smugglers With 10 Kg Hashish

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2022 | 01:06 PM

Lachi police arrest drug smugglers with 10 kg hashish

Kohat Lachi police have intensified crackdown against narcotics dealers, arresting two drug smugglers in two separate operations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Kohat Lachi police have intensified crackdown against narcotics dealers, arresting two drug smugglers in two separate operations.

In the first operation, SHO Lachi Tariq Mehmood arrested drug smuggler Gul Sharif, a resident of Orakzai, during checking on Chamba Gul Road.

In another operation to thwart drug trafficking, ASI Ayub Janan arrested Abdul Shakoor, an inter-district drug smuggler who was trying to smuggle hashish on motorcycles from Orakzai to Hangu and Kohat in the southern districts.

A total of 10 kg of high quality hashish were recovered from the possession of drug smugglers. Police registered cases against the smugglers.

Related Topics

Police Road Hangu Kohat From

Recent Stories

SpaceX Helping Restore Tonga's Internet Access Aft ..

SpaceX Helping Restore Tonga's Internet Access After Powerful Volcanic Eruption ..

21 minutes ago
 Ex-leader ahead as Costa Ricans elect new presiden ..

Ex-leader ahead as Costa Ricans elect new president

21 minutes ago
 Former President Figueres Leads in Costa Rican Ele ..

Former President Figueres Leads in Costa Rican Election After Counting 60% of Vo ..

21 minutes ago
 Japan Lodges Protest Against Russia Over Upcoming ..

Japan Lodges Protest Against Russia Over Upcoming Firing Drills Near South Kuril ..

21 minutes ago
 'It's insane': Cancer survivor Parrot soars to Oly ..

'It's insane': Cancer survivor Parrot soars to Olympic snowboard gold

27 minutes ago
 Attempts to Set Deadlines for Vienna Talks Ending ..

Attempts to Set Deadlines for Vienna Talks Ending in Advance Are Counterproducti ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>