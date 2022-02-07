Lachi police arrest drug smugglers with 10 kg hashish

Kohat Lachi police have intensified crackdown against narcotics dealers, arresting two drug smugglers in two separate operations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Kohat Lachi police have intensified crackdown against narcotics dealers, arresting two drug smugglers in two separate operations.

In the first operation, SHO Lachi Tariq Mehmood arrested drug smuggler Gul Sharif, a resident of Orakzai, during checking on Chamba Gul Road.

In another operation to thwart drug trafficking, ASI Ayub Janan arrested Abdul Shakoor, an inter-district drug smuggler who was trying to smuggle hashish on motorcycles from Orakzai to Hangu and Kohat in the southern districts.

A total of 10 kg of high quality hashish were recovered from the possession of drug smugglers. Police registered cases against the smugglers.