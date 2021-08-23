Lachi police arrest five gamblers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Lachi police on Monday raided a gambling party and arrested five gamblers.

Acting on tip-off, Station House Officer (SHO) Lachi Tariq Mahmood while leading a police party, surrounded an area in Mandori where gamblers were involved in illegal activities.

During the raid, the police arrested five of the gamblers with stake money. Police also recovered gambling equipment, a car, four motorcycles, an electric battery and a sound system.

Police registered a case and started investigation.