UrduPoint.com

Lachi Police Arrest Five Gamblers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 06:00 PM

Lachi police arrest five gamblers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Lachi police on Monday raided a gambling party and arrested five gamblers.

Acting on tip-off, Station House Officer (SHO) Lachi Tariq Mahmood while leading a police party, surrounded an area in Mandori where gamblers were involved in illegal activities.

During the raid, the police arrested five of the gamblers with stake money. Police also recovered gambling equipment, a car, four motorcycles, an electric battery and a sound system.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Car Money

Recent Stories

29,480 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

29,480 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

49 minutes ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on d ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badriah

49 minutes ago
 Fifth season of ‘Your Commitment to Happiness’ ..

Fifth season of ‘Your Commitment to Happiness’ campaign kicks off in Dubai c ..

1 hour ago
 DC directs to devise effective plan for anti-polio ..

DC directs to devise effective plan for anti-polio drive

1 hour ago
 CSTO Calls for Taking Measures to Strengthen Secur ..

CSTO Calls for Taking Measures to Strengthen Security of Member States - Zas

1 hour ago
 Car bombing injures 3 civilians in northwestern Sy ..

Car bombing injures 3 civilians in northwestern Syria

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.