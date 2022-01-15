Lachi police foils arms smuggling bid

Lachi Police on Saturday foiled a bid of arms smuggling and recovered weapons from a car on Kohat- Indus Highway

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) ::Lachi Police on Saturday foiled a bid of arms smuggling and recovered weapons from a car on Kohat- Indus Highway.

According to Lachi Police, the recovered arms include three Kalashnikov, 19 pistols, M16 rifle and 44 chargers that were concealed in secret compartments of the car.

Police also arrested two smugglers identified as Noor Afzal and Munir Khan.

Case has been registered against arrested smugglers and investigation is underway.