UrduPoint.com

Lachi Police Foils Arms Smuggling Bid

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2022 | 06:39 PM

Lachi police foils arms smuggling bid

Lachi Police on Saturday foiled a bid of arms smuggling and recovered weapons from a car on Kohat- Indus Highway

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) ::Lachi Police on Saturday foiled a bid of arms smuggling and recovered weapons from a car on Kohat- Indus Highway.

According to Lachi Police, the recovered arms include three Kalashnikov, 19 pistols, M16 rifle and 44 chargers that were concealed in secret compartments of the car.

Police also arrested two smugglers identified as Noor Afzal and Munir Khan.

Case has been registered against arrested smugglers and investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Police Car From

Recent Stories

Man held with fake currency

Man held with fake currency

57 seconds ago
 DC visits BHUs, inspects corona vaccination

DC visits BHUs, inspects corona vaccination

59 seconds ago
 Lifestyle Residency, G-13 apartments to be complet ..

Lifestyle Residency, G-13 apartments to be completed by December 2022

1 minute ago
 Red-hot Karatsev downs Murray to win Sydney title

Red-hot Karatsev downs Murray to win Sydney title

1 minute ago
 Chaudhry Fawad Hussain shares picture of blossomed ..

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain shares picture of blossomed mustard field from Chakwal

4 minutes ago
 KP Mineral deptt seized trolley of illegal Limesto ..

KP Mineral deptt seized trolley of illegal Limestone from Havelian

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.