Lachi police foils robbery attempt

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Lachi police on Sunday foiled a robbery attempt of 7 crore 65 lakh rupees in a swift and successful operation carried out by DSP Lachi Sajjad Haider, SHO Lachi Fazal Muhammad and their police team.

Motorcycle-borne armed robbers tried to stop a vehicle transporting cash to Shakardara banks by firing on Lachi-Shakardara Road.

The cash van was hit by several bullets due to the robbers' firing, but the staff was unharmed. As soon as the incident was reported, the police party immediately reached the spot.

The police arrested the robbers after a long chase in the difficult hilly area. DPO Kohat Mohammad Umar Khan himself was supervising all the police operations The arrested robbers have been identified as Abdul Wase resident of

Kamal Khel and Muhammad Saqib resident of Shadi Khel.

Kalashnikov, pistol, dozens of cartridges and the motorcycle used in the incident were recovered from the possession of the arrested robbers The two robbers detained in the operation have been transferred to Lachi police station

A case of robbery has been registered in Lachi police station against the robbers who were caught on the spot in the police operation.

The timely and successful action of the police has received much appreciation at the local level DPO Kohat Mohammad Umar Khan has announced cash rewards and certificate of appreciation for the police party for this importantaction.