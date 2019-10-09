UrduPoint.com
Lack Of Additional Water Storage Causes 11.65 MAF Wastage In Kharif Season

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 04:10 PM

Lack of additional water reservoirs in country resulted wastage of 11.65 million acre feet (MAF) during the Kharif Season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Lack of additional water reservoirs in country resulted wastage of 11.65 million acre feet (MAF) during the Kharif Season.

" Due to absence of adequate water storage in the country, 11.65 MAF surplus water released downstream Kotri could not stored during the Kharif season 2019," official sources told APP here.

They said the expected 15 per cent water shortage for the current Rabi season could also be eliminated after meeting ecological and sea intrusion needs if, there were additional water storage capacity.

They said the Indus River System Authority had also unanimously agreed that additional water storage should be constructed on war footing wherever feasible on the rivers.

It is pertinent to mention here that the IRSA's had forecast 15 per cent water shortage for Sindh and Punjab in Rabi season 2019-20.

Meanwhile, IRSA on Wednesday releases 131,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 93,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1525.93 feet, which was 139.93 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 48,700 cusecs and outflow as 65,000 cusecs.

The water level in Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1205.75 feet, which was 165.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 13,500 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 100,000, 81,100 and 56,800 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 16,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,000 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala. The total water storage stood at 9.632 million acre feet.

