UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lack Of Association Between Academia, Govt Harms Climate Change Steps: Minister Of State For Climate Change Zartaj Gul

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 03:55 PM

Lack of association between academia, govt harms climate change steps: Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Monday said lack of association among academia, experts and government in the prior regimes had harmed the climate change adaptation measures of the countr

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Monday said lack of association among academia, experts and government in the prior regimes had harmed the climate change adaptation measures of the country.

Addressing the Global Development Workshop organized by the UK-based research organizations here, she said the researchers, experts and environmentalists had failed to produce any convincing research on increasing disaster risks and climate change impacts on the region.

Zartaj said, "In previous governments there has been less attention towards supporting innovative ideas and researches to prevent country from serious impacts of global warming. If there were any researcher doing the purpose then the government offices were least interested to promote such inventions." The present government had adopted a unique and multi-stakeholder approach to bridge the gap between academia and government for bringing experts and policy makers under one platform, she added.

"The government is supporting all researches and ideas produced to address climate change impacts in the region." "These workshops will help collaborate with the UK-based organizations working on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and climate change. We will use all such forums for the benefit of mankind and achievement of SDGs," the minister said.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan was one of the five global leaders talking about climate change in the chaotic world scenario in terms of environmental degradation and mitigation.

Zartaj thanked the experts for participating in the workshops despite coronavirus outbreak in the world.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister World All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

College professor killed in Islamabad

6 minutes ago

Funds released for execution of "Competitive Resea ..

7 minutes ago

AC raids marriage halls to check one dish law

12 minutes ago

Mother commits suicide due to poverty in Pakpattan

34 minutes ago

Oil Prices Recover by Third From 30% Drop Amid Pro ..

52 seconds ago

20 medical stores declared sale points of surgical ..

53 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.