'Lack of awareness, poor quality seed main reasons behind low wheat production'

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Use of certified wheat seed can revolutionize golden grain's production by enhancing eight to 10 maund per acre, however the country owned only 46 percent certified seed. Wheat is cultivated over an area of 25 million acres in the country. However, there is only 1.1 million tonne certified wheat available with the government institutions and private companies. The country lacked about 54 percent quality seed which resulted into decrease in production of wheat.

This was told by Deputy Director Federal Seed Certification Department Asif Rasool Kalachi while talking to APP here Thursday. He said the small farmers are in majority in the country and instead of buying certified seeds, they used to sow the wheat stocked in their homes, said , here.

Asif remarked that certified seed played vital role in increased production as it was diseased free and fresh seeds.

Use of certified seed can help improve production by eight to 10 maund per acre, he claimed. In our country, the farmers lacked awareness and they cultivate wheat present in their stock. The stocked wheat, usually undergo different diseases or breakage of grains and thus it led to decrease in overall production. Sometime, the farmers used to cultivate old seed and it reduce production remarkably.

About price of certified wheat seeds, he stated that certified seeds were prepared as per international standards. The certified seeds are healthy and fresh seeds. There is only difference of nearly Rs 500, if compared to the seeds, possessed by the farmers.

Federal Seed Certification Department keep a check on production units and dealers' shops.

The department ensures sale of quality seed only, said Asif. In case of any dealer found selling substandard wheat seed, he was imposed heavy fine.

There are about 1000 companies dealing in seeds across the country and the companies underwent regular inspection by the department.

He stated that certified seed could not only help improve living standard of farmers by empowering them economically but also play role in addressing issue of food security in the country.

About cultivation area, Asif Rasool stated that Punjab was at top as it contributed 60 percent.

About chances of increase in wheat cultivation area, he stated that many parts of Sindh were under flooded water. Wheat is sown early in Sindh so its cultivation could be affected in flood hit areas.

The sources in South Punjab Agriculture Secretariat also informed that government was planning to provide free of cost seeds in the flood hit areas of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur. Similarly, the government will also provide some other facilities to help farmers of the flooded areas to grow crops without delay.

About wheat prices, the official sources stated that Punjab announced Rs 3000/40 kg wheat support price. However, Sindh announced Rs 4000/40kg. However, a joint committee is working to review price and bridge the gap between the prices announced by the both provinces. Although, wheat price is enough and hopefully, the increased price will attract farmers for maximum cultivation of wheat, the sources concluded.