Lack Of Breastfeeding Causes Stunting Growth, Malnutrition: VC

Tue 31st August 2021 | 06:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :The lack of breastfeeding is causing stunting growth and malnutrition in infants, said University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan.

He was addressing an awareness seminar on breastfeeding in connection with world breastfeeding week which was arranged by the Institute of Home Sciences in collaboration with Endowment Fund UAF.

Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that as many as 40pc of children under five years in the country are stunted. He said that breastfeeding reduce stunting in children, it can also save thousands of newborns' lives. He said that the UAF is the ever-first institution in the country to offer Human Nutrition and Dietetics degree program and now this degree program was replicated in many universities of the country.

Dean Faculty of Food nutrition and Home Sciences Dr Masood Sadiq Butt said that breastfeeding protects mothers from breast cancer, diabetes and blood pressure etc. Dr Surraya Ikhtiar from Allied Hospital said that we had to develop the action plan to promote the breastfeeding for the better health of the children rather than promotion of formula milk.

She said that healthy food and lifestyle can prevent oneself from the various diseases that must be advocated in the different segment of the society.

Dr Iqra from National Hospital said that breastfed children may have a higher level of intelligence and, as adults, earn more than their peers. She said that unfortunately, the use of formula milk is widely accepted and even encouraged via advertisements. She said that that prescribing formula milk without adequate reason was causing malnutrition in the children. She said that breast milk consist of low protein and easy to digest.

Director Home Sciences Dr Ayesha Riaz said that world Breastfeeding Week is celebrated every year to encourage breastfeeding and improve the health of babies around the world. She said that WHO recommends exclusive breastfeeding starting within one hour after birth. Nutritious complementary foods should be added while continuing to breastfeed for up to 2 years, she added. Dr Hira Iftikhar and Dr Binish Israr also spoke on the occasion. Later, the participants also took out an awareness walk led by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan.

