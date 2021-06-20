UrduPoint.com
Lack Of Cleanliness Arrangements, Dengue Threat Looming In Areas

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 04:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :The people belonging to various localities have demanded anti dengue spray to prevent growth of mosquitoes causing dengue fever.

The residents of the different areas demanded anti dengue spray including Dhoke Elhai Bukhsh, Nadeem Colony, Arya Mohallah, Raheemabad, Waris Khan, Bani, Asghar Mall, Bagh Sardaran, Dhoke Ratta, Dhoke Mangtal, Ganjmandi and Murshid town as the dengue threat looming, the areas are always neglected and cleanliness arrangements were not upto the expectation.

Bilal Muhammad Raja, resident of Dhoke Elahi Bukhsh said that there were no arrangements of cleanliness and dengue threat is looming due to garbage and filth while he alleged that no action is being taken to eradicate the larva from the area.

Another resident Arya Mohallah Sheikh Nadeem said that presence of buffaloes in the area,that is also causing multiple diseases repeated complaints have been lodged with concerned authorities to out buffaloes but no action taken so far, he added.

