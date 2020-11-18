UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lack Of Cleanliness Irks Residents Of UC-42

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 08:22 PM

Lack of cleanliness irks residents of UC-42

The residents of Union Council 42 Dhoke Elahi Bukush have expressed concerns overpoor cleanliness with heaps of garbage witnessed everywhere producing stinking smell in the area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The residents of Union Council 42 Dhoke Elahi Bukush have expressed concerns overpoor cleanliness with heaps of garbage witnessed everywhere producing stinking smell in the area.

The residents of the area complained that poor cleanliness were causing diseases.

They also reported presence of buffaloes in the area which were polluting the environment. The complainants demanded the concerned authorities to give attention to this grave issue and take immediate steps for ensuring cleanliness in the area.

Related Topics

Poor

Recent Stories

4th death anniversary of Haji Adeel observed

1 minute ago

Moscow City Court Rejects Appeals on Serebrennikov ..

2 minutes ago

Russian, Moroccan Foreign Ministers Discuss Wester ..

2 minutes ago

Coordinator to Chief Minister visits areas of Kech ..

7 minutes ago

ANF arrests drug smuggler

7 minutes ago

Rule of Law Clause Hypocritical, EU Needs More Pra ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.