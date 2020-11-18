Lack of cleanliness irks residents of UC-42

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The residents of Union Council 42 Dhoke Elahi Bukush have expressed concerns overpoor cleanliness with heaps of garbage witnessed everywhere producing stinking smell in the area.

The residents of the area complained that poor cleanliness were causing diseases.

They also reported presence of buffaloes in the area which were polluting the environment. The complainants demanded the concerned authorities to give attention to this grave issue and take immediate steps for ensuring cleanliness in the area.