Lack of cleanliness measures irk residents of UC 42

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :The residents of Union Council 42 Dhoke Elahi Bukush have expressed concern over poor cleanliness as heaps of garbage spread in the area are giving a stinking smell.

The residents of the area including Kashif, Hammad, Nadeem, Arshad, Masud ul Hassan Qazi, Zulfiqar Abbasi, Sajid Masud, Mohsin Aziz and others complained that poor cleanliness in the area, was causing diseases including dengue.

One of the complainant in the area Nadeem Colony told that buffaloes also found in the area, their presence make the environment polluted.

The residents demanded of Solid Waste Management Company to give attention to the neglected area and to ensure cleanliness measures for the residents.