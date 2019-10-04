Lack of consensus causing deadlock over ECP members appointment

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs in its meeting held on Friday while reviewing the matter of appointment of members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), expressed disappointment over lack of consensus among the stakeholders.

The members of the committee agreed that since the matter was subjudice and after the decision of the Islamabad High Court, the only way forward was an amendment in the Constitution through a joint session of Parliament.

The election commission secretary endorsed the point of view of the chief election commissioner on appointment of members of the commission.

He said an incomplete Election Commission had become an ineffective body.

The meeting was chaired by Senator Sassui Palijo and attended by Senator Abida Muhammad Azeem, Senator Brig (R) John Kenneth Williams, Senator Dr Sikandar Mandhro, Senator Muhammad Yousuf Badini, Senator Farooq Hamid Naek, Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar, Senator Gian Chand, Senator Walid Iqbal, Senator Lt General Abdul Qayyum HI (M) Retd, Senator Taj Muhammad Afridi and senior officers from the Ministry for Parliamentary Affairs.

The Committee was briefed by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs on the report regarding low percentage of cases received from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Prime Minister's Public Affairs and Grievances Wing.

It was informed that the minister of state for parliamentary affairs visited eight districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Quetta.

During the visits, the minister conducted meetings with officers of provincial as well as Federal organizations.

This process sensitized officers on the importance of redressal of public grievances. The committee was of the opinion that visiting Quetta in Balochistan was not enough and directed the wing to visit multiple areas to ensure that public grievances were redressed.

Discussing promulgation of Ordinances by the president in terms of Article-89 of the Constitution, the Committee showed its reservations.

The Foreign Private Investment (Amendment) Bill, 2018 and the board of Investment (Amendment) Bill, 2018, on the recommendation of members was referred to the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue.

The question regarding core responsibilities and jurisdiction of Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) asked by Senator Chaudhary Tanvir Khan in Senate sitting held on August 28, 2018 and July 17, 2019 was disposed off.