Lack of coordination between NPF & CDA resulting in widespread complaints

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has directed NPF & CDA heads to take disciplinary action and vigilance on the negligence and maladministration of their employees involved in mishandling the issues of E-11 Sector.

The Federal Ombudsman had earlier ordered an inquiry on the complaints of residents of E-11 Sector against NPF for construction of illegal/unauthorized speed breakers. The Inquiry Committee has submitted a report to the Federal Ombudsman which found discord and lack of coordination between NPF and CDA resulting in widespread complaints and a major factor causing hardship and misery to the citizens in E-11 Sector. The report highlighted the turf war between the two agencies to the disregard of public woe, said a press release issued here on Monday.

The report showed that there were widespread encroachments, unclean nullas, broken road patches, and issues of poor maintenance which NFP had been unable to address.

The CDA's regulatory mechanism was found weak and should be made more effective.

Apart from this, bureaucratic apathy and poor response to genuine needs by the NPF need urgent attention and remedial measures to be undertaken at the senior management level.

The federal ombudsman directed that negligence and maladministration of the staff requires disciplinary action and vigilance by the respective heads of these agencies. Early development of SOP's according to the mandate of these agencies was of paramount importance.

The ombudsman will help them in this task by calling a meeting of all stakeholders early and his Office will monitor the compliance and implementation in future.