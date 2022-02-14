UrduPoint.com

Lack Of Coordination Between NPF & CDA Resulting In Widespread Complaints

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2022 | 09:52 PM

Lack of coordination between NPF & CDA resulting in widespread complaints

Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has directed NPF & CDA heads to take disciplinary action and vigilance on the negligence and maladministration of their employees involved in mishandling the issues of E-11 Sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has directed NPF & CDA heads to take disciplinary action and vigilance on the negligence and maladministration of their employees involved in mishandling the issues of E-11 Sector.

The Federal Ombudsman had earlier ordered an inquiry on the complaints of residents of E-11 Sector against NPF for construction of illegal/unauthorized speed breakers. The Inquiry Committee has submitted a report to the Federal Ombudsman which found discord and lack of coordination between NPF and CDA resulting in widespread complaints and a major factor causing hardship and misery to the citizens in E-11 Sector. The report highlighted the turf war between the two agencies to the disregard of public woe, said a press release issued here on Monday.

The report showed that there were widespread encroachments, unclean nullas, broken road patches, and issues of poor maintenance which NFP had been unable to address.

The CDA's regulatory mechanism was found weak and should be made more effective.

Apart from this, bureaucratic apathy and poor response to genuine needs by the NPF need urgent attention and remedial measures to be undertaken at the senior management level.

The federal ombudsman directed that negligence and maladministration of the staff requires disciplinary action and vigilance by the respective heads of these agencies. Early development of SOP's according to the mandate of these agencies was of paramount importance.

The ombudsman will help them in this task by calling a meeting of all stakeholders early and his Office will monitor the compliance and implementation in future.

Related Topics

Poor Road Capital Development Authority All From

Recent Stories

US National Guard Troops Out of Ukraine, Small Gro ..

US National Guard Troops Out of Ukraine, Small Group Remains With Diplomats - Pe ..

3 minutes ago
 Germany's Scholz urges Russia to take up offers of ..

Germany's Scholz urges Russia to take up offers of 'dialogue'

3 minutes ago
 Fire-hit shopkeepers urged to submit honest claims ..

Fire-hit shopkeepers urged to submit honest claims

3 minutes ago
 Public inquiry opens into UK Post Office scandal

Public inquiry opens into UK Post Office scandal

3 minutes ago
 Dutch Foreign Ministry Confirms Withdrawal of 5 OS ..

Dutch Foreign Ministry Confirms Withdrawal of 5 OSCE Observers From Ukraine

13 minutes ago
 RCB Ward No. 2 by-elections; Election material to ..

RCB Ward No. 2 by-elections; Election material to be handed over to POs on Tuesd ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>