Lack of driving schools for women in Federal Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :The Federal capital with increasing number of vehicles and population has multiplied the transport needs of people dwelling in the metropolis alongwith lack of dedicated training schools for females.

The females managing households and job used to face different problems while traveling on local transport and were aspiring to learn driving in federal capital.

The shortage of driving schools in the city is a major issue where those few providing training charging with high fees is making it unaffordable for most of the middle class women further deteriorates the situation.

The females wanting to take admission in driving schools complained lack of expert and cooperative trainers and expressed displeasure over shortage of driving institute as they were just minting money and training nothing to the people opting for their schools to get driving classes.

The women wanting to learn driving have demanded that driving schools should cut their present fees to half so they can pay the fees.

In Islamabad, driving schools were charging Rs 5000 to Rs 10000 for 15 days of training.

They said the Islamabad administration should take notice of the situation and ask the driving school owners to cut their existing fees.

They said Islamabad Traffic Police driving center were charging less but it has limited capacity and could not accommodate all the applicants.

Amara Batool said that she had approached ITP driving school but was put on a long waiting list.

She said private driving schools were charging high fees which were not affordable for everybody.

Another female Sabqut Fatima said more driving schools were needed for females desiring to learn driving. "The trainers are mostly males who lack better communication skills at times to explain the situation lucidly to a woman driver.