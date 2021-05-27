UrduPoint.com
Lack Of Facilities Sparks Protest At COVID Hospital In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 11:10 AM

Lack of facilities sparks protest at COVID hospital in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Attendants of COVID positive patients protested against the authorities of COVID hospital located at Sub District Hospital, Kupwara, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir for the lack of basic facilities.

The protestors assembled in the hospital premises and raised slogans against the authorities, Kashmir Media Service reported.

They said that the staff deputed does not do justice to their job and remains inaccessible most of the time, leaving the patients to suffer.

They maintained that due to non-availability of medicines in the hospital, they are forced to procure medicines from the open market.

The protesting attendants said that the hospital had only one wheel chair for 130 beds which takes a toll on patients as the elderly patients have to wait long for the wheel chair.

They said that they had brought these issues to the notice of hospital administration numerous times in past few days but to no avail.

Reports of protest were also received from Community Health Centre (CHC), Kralpora, where people complained of lack of basic amenities and negligence of duties by the staff deputed there.

