Lack Of Funds Forces Closure Of Eight PBM Shelters In KP

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Lack of funds forces closure of eight PBM shelters in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Director Bait-ul-Mal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through a letter to the head of shelter homes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announced the closure of all eight shelter homes in the province due to lack of funds.

The shelter homes would remain active till the last day of Ramazan, which is expected on April 21, said a letter issued by quarters concerned to all the heads of eight Shelter Homes on Thursday.

It is worth mentioning here that the Shelter Homes Project was launched in KP as a joint venture of the Federal government and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, under which eight shelter homes were established and kept operational to date.

The letter said that despite repeated requests by PBM to the federal government, as well as recommendations, the requests of the KP Panahgah Welfare board to the provincial government, none of the governments had transferred funds to Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal to continue the operations of the shelter homes.

Keeping in view the lack of funds, the shelter homes would either be closed or handed over to the provincial government for continuation of operations in the future, it added.

The letter said that the operations of the eight shelter homes would be closed after serving iftari on the last day of Ramazan, while all the employees of shelter homes would be considered laid off after April 30.

Shelters Home were being closed due to non-provision of funds by the federal government, it said, adding shelters in Peshawar, Mardan, Abbottabad, Swat, Kohat, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan would also remain closed, whereas, after April 30, all the employees of the shelters except the security guard would also be relieved.

