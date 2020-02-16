Lack of garbage collecting vehicles hampers MCI waste management

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) is facing lack of garbage collecting vehicles where the Federal capital of over two million population generates around 550 to 600 tonnes of garbage per day.

Talking to APP, MCI Director Sanitation Sardar Khan Zimri said the garbage collection was managed through a contractor where the household waste was collected from different residential sectors and even rural areas.

He said the MCI staff had collected tonnes of garbage from Tarnol, Bahara Kahu, Rawal Town, Taramri and other areas other the urban vicinity of the federal capital.

While highlighting the issue of garbage heaps accumulated in sector G-6, Zimri said waste collection in the sector was made on weekly basis where local population was involved in open dumping of garbage.

The MCI staff had imposed fines over houses in sector G-6 and also the pickets throwing garbage were also removed from the site to control increasing garbage thrown outside dumpsters.

To a question, he said the ministry of climate change (MoCC) was mulling over recycling options for household trash in the federal capital.

"A team comprising of experts from Punjab Urban Centre has arrived in the federal capital to observe the proposal of MCI for the first proper landfill site to have integrated waste management system," Zimri added.

He informed that the team would evaluate and give its suggestions to further improve the proposal of landfill site project.

Responding another query, he said the draft environmental impact assessment (EIA) report was submitted to the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). However, the final report would be submitted by the next week and EPA would conduct its public hearing within three months.

Moreover, the invitation for bids were called for garbage collection on the objections of MoCC which would be floated again in the next week, he added.

