Lack Of Nursing Staff, Global Issue: British Deputy High Commissioner

Wed 11th November 2020 | 08:26 PM

Lack of nursing staff, global issue: British Deputy High Commissioner

British Deputy High Commissioner Mike Nithavrianakis Wednesday said the whole world was facing lack of nursing staff including United Kingdom and Pakistan while the UK wanted to resolve this issue through mutual cooperation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :British Deputy High Commissioner Mike Nithavrianakis Wednesday said the whole world was facing lack of nursing staff including United Kingdom and Pakistan while the UK wanted to resolve this issue through mutual cooperation.

During a meeting with Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) Vice Chancellor at his office, the British high commissioner said in the future there is a need for collaboration in nursing training, medical education, research and in other aspects.

The meeting was also attended by DUHS Principal Professor Amjad Siraj Memon, Vice Principal Professor Shumaila Khalid, Head of Quality Enhancement Cell Dr Sanam Somro, and trade manager Department of International Trade British High Commission Rehan Shahid.

In the meeting with Bristish high commissioner, Professor Muhammad Saeed Quraishy highlighted the services of DUHS and discussed about Pakistan's Medical Education and general educational situation.

Mike Nithavrianakis showed keen interest in providing training facilities in the field of Nursing.

