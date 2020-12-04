Lack of parking lots in commercial areas irks citizens

The shoppers are facing problems due to lack of proper parking lots in almost all commercial areas of the city particularly on Benazir Bhutto Road (BBR), College Road, Moti Bazaar, Saddar Bazaar, Tench Bhatta, Lalkurti and several other commercial areas here as they have to park their vehicles on the roads which also create hurdles in smooth flow of traffic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The shoppers are facing problems due to lack of proper parking lots in almost all commercial areas of the city particularly on Benazir Bhutto Road (BBR), College Road, Moti Bazaar, Saddar Bazaar, Tench Bhatta, Lalkurti and several other commercial areas here as they have to park their vehicles on the roads which also create hurdles in smooth flow of traffic.

The situation not only creates traffic mess but also poses security threats to the visitors of these bazaars. Talking to APP Mushtaq, a motorist said coming to Moti Bazaar, Committee Chowk to Center Hospital area on BBR, Raja Bazaar and several other bazaars of the town for shopping on a vehicle was a nightmare, as the citizens had to park their vehicle either on the roads, in no parking areas or at the footpath especially on Murree Road which provoked Traffic Wardens as well as other road users. "Parking of vehicles at College Road and Tench Bhatta Bazaar is a big problem," he said.

Another motorist named Fawad said the authorities concerned should devise a plan and create proper parking spaces in commercial areas to facilitate the shoppers.

He said if there were a proper parking arrangement, no one would park vehicle at the road.

Usman, a shopper said the citizens were facing difficulties due to lack of parking lots in Moti Bazaar, College Road, Banni Chowk, Tench Bhatta and other areas.

"If we park vehicles in no parking zones, the traffic wardens impose fines on us.

These are the oldest bazaars in the city and a large number of people come here, but the problem of parking is worsening day by day", he said.

He said though RDA had spent hefty amounts on the name of development on Benazir Bhutto Road yet the department could not resolve the parking issue.

On the other hand, city administration has failed to eliminate rapidly increasing encroachments from the bazaars and markets of the town.

The encroachments are not only causing problems for the pedestrians but are also creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic, said Asifa.

She said, these rapidly increasing unlawful Rehri bazaars and vendors in the markets are being set up by pushcart vendors without the permission of any authority and further they are not being checked by the security personnel for security point of view.

City traders said that such vendors and pushcarts were also an open challenge for the security agencies and might increase security risks.

A large number of stalls, set up by the shopkeepers in front of their shops as well as illegal 'rehri bazaars' on roadsides at various shopping malls and in the major markets of the city have not only made the corridors of bazaars and roads narrowed but are also resulting in frequent traffic jams.

Most of the encroached stalls and Rehri bazaars were being set up on behalf of the shopkeepers by violating the orders of the authorities concerned.