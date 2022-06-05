UrduPoint.com

Lack Of Parking Plazas Affecting Business Activities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Lack of parking plazas affecting business activities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Trade bodies of the city have urged the district administration to build more parking plazas in the city's commercial areas to resolve traffic issues.

President Anjuman Tajran Raja Bazaar Malik Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, while talking to APP, said that the traders were facing tremendous problems due to encroachments and the non-availability of parking places in the markets.

He said that the district government constructed only one parking plaza at Fawara Chowk that could not resolve the issue of parking in the Raja Bazaar. "Some parts of the same plaza had been turned into shelter houses during the previous government, which had worsened the parking issue," he added.

Paracha said that due to the massive traffic jams and encroachments, the business community faced financial loss as many customers were reluctant to visit the city markets.

During a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq last week, the President said that the trader associations had given suggestions to the administration to resolve traffic issues in the city.

Paracha informed that he had asked the DC to visit the city markets and direct the concerned officials to vacate the footpaths occupied by the illegal encroachers. For this purpose, he said, trade representatives would provide all kinds of assistance to the administration.

He added that the business community was the major contributor to the national economy; hence, the government must facilitate the traders and local business people so that they could continue supporting the economy.

/778

Related Topics

Business Visit Traffic Same Anjuman Market All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

11 hours ago
 Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above ' ..

Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above 'party politics', become symbol ..

20 hours ago
 Govt taking tough decisions in larger national int ..

Govt taking tough decisions in larger national interest: Rana Mashood

20 hours ago
 No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochist ..

No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochistan

21 hours ago
 Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing G ..

Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing Grain Issue During Lavrov's Vis ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.