Lack Of Physical Activity, Smoking, Fatty Food Leading Causes Of Heart Attacks: Dr Faiza

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 09:03 PM

Hypertension, Diabetes, Smoking, Obesity, Alcohol, Physical inactivity and stress are the most common causes of heart diseases which can be avoided through a balanced diet, regular exercise and regular medical checkups

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Hypertension, Diabetes, Smoking, Obesity, Alcohol, Physical inactivity and stress are the most common causes of heart diseases which can be avoided through a balanced diet, regular exercise and regular medical checkups.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Faiza Kanwal said this while addressing the seminar organised by the District Health Authority to mark World Heart Day here on Wednesday She said according to World Health Organisation around 18.

6 million people died annually due to cardiovascular diseases, adding the ratio of death from cardiac disorder could be minimized through preventive measures.

The CEO asked the people to take precautionary measures such as keeping their weight normal, exercise regularly, making it a daily routine to walk for half an hour, avoid salt, fatty foods and smoking.

"Prevention is the best and only way to control the rising death toll due to heart diseases," she added.

