Lack of quorum disrupts NA proceedings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :The session of National Assembly was adjourned on Friday after short proceedings due to lack of quorum as the opposition benches were on a boycott in protest and treasury members were not present in the required numbers.

As the Question Hour started, Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri asked Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan to bring back members of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) who were not attending proceedings of the House in protest against non-issuance of production orders of their members imprisoned in jails.

Other opposition parties including Pakistan Peoples Party and Muttahida Majlis Amal also stayed away from the proceedings of the House.

As the parliamentary secretary Sobia Kamal started replying the first question about construction of dams in Gilgit Baltistan, MNA Hamid Hameed of PML-N stood up and pointed out the lack of quorum in the House.

The Deputy Speaker ordered a count of the members and as the required number of legislators were not present, he suspended proceedings of the House for quite some time.

Despite efforts of chief whip of Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf (PTI) Aamir Dogar, required number of members of the ruling coalition did not come in the assembly hall even for a second count.

Left with little choice, Deputy Speaker Suri adjourned proceedings of the House which will meet again on Monday at 4 p.m.

Earlier, the House offered prayers for the two soldiers who embraced martyrdom during a military operation in North Waziristan recently.