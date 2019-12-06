UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lack Of Quorum Disrupts NA Proceedings

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 02:54 PM

Lack of quorum disrupts NA proceedings

The session of National Assembly was adjourned on Friday after short proceedings due to lack of quorum as the opposition benches were on a boycott in protest and treasury members were not present in the required numbers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :The session of National Assembly was adjourned on Friday after short proceedings due to lack of quorum as the opposition benches were on a boycott in protest and treasury members were not present in the required numbers.

As the Question Hour started, Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri asked Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan to bring back members of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) who were not attending proceedings of the House in protest against non-issuance of production orders of their members imprisoned in jails.

Other opposition parties including Pakistan Peoples Party and Muttahida Majlis Amal also stayed away from the proceedings of the House.

As the parliamentary secretary Sobia Kamal started replying the first question about construction of dams in Gilgit Baltistan, MNA Hamid Hameed of PML-N stood up and pointed out the lack of quorum in the House.

The Deputy Speaker ordered a count of the members and as the required number of legislators were not present, he suspended proceedings of the House for quite some time.

Despite efforts of chief whip of Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf (PTI) Aamir Dogar, required number of members of the ruling coalition did not come in the assembly hall even for a second count.

Left with little choice, Deputy Speaker Suri adjourned proceedings of the House which will meet again on Monday at 4 p.m.

Earlier, the House offered prayers for the two soldiers who embraced martyrdom during a military operation in North Waziristan recently.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan National Assembly North Waziristan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Gilgit Baltistan Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim From Opposition

Recent Stories

Manpower export to Saudi Arabia registers marked i ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan's Mehboob, Najma bag gold medals in SAG

33 seconds ago

Nairobi governor arrested for 'economic crimes'

34 seconds ago

Rohail retained as captain for ICC U19 CWC 2020

36 seconds ago

New self-cleaning concrete developed for tall buil ..

40 seconds ago

Nine-year high inflation a serious threat to stagn ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.