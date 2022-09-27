Lack of quorum forced adjournment of Senate sitting

Lack of quorum in Senate on Tuesday prompted the chair to wrap it up without completing the agenda

Rukhsana Zubairi of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) pointed out the quorum when Senator Aon Abbas Bappi was criticizing the government during his speech on a motion moved by Leader of the Opposition Dr Shahzad Waseem and other PTI senators to discuss economy.

Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi ordered ringing of the bells and adjourned the proceeding.

After a few minutes, the deputy chairman ordered recounting and declared that the House lacked quorum and adjourned the session till Friday morning.

Earlier, participating in the debate, former Finance Minister Saukat Tarin of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) strongly condemned the alleged audio leaks, saying private conversation of anyone must not be taped.

Mohsin Aziz of PTI criticized rapid increase in prices of edible items especially flour, vegetables and unchecked free fall of rupee.

Muhammad Tahir Bizinjo of National Party (NP) stressed transparent distribution of flood relief items.

Muhammad Abdul Qadir (Independent) said current account deficit would touch $54 billion mark within next few years.

Sania Nishtar of PTI demanded early elections for ensuring economic stability in the country.

Haji Hidayatullah Khan of Awami National Party (ANP) said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa people were migrating from the province due to increasing terrorism in the province.

Szm-zah