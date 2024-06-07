Lack Of Quorum Forces Chair To Adjourn Session
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) A lack of quorum forced Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah to adjourn the proceedings of the House on Friday until Monday at 05:00 PM.
The quorum issue was raised by Sunni Ittehad Council member Umair Khan Niazi.
Following this, the Deputy Speaker asked for a member count and, upon finding that the House was not in order, adjourned the proceedings.
