Lack of quorum forces chair to adjourn session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) A lack of quorum forced Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah to adjourn the proceedings of the House on Friday until Monday at 05:00 PM.

The quorum issue was raised by Sunni Ittehad Council member Umair Khan Niazi.

Following this, the Deputy Speaker asked for a member count and, upon finding that the House was not in order, adjourned the proceedings.