Open Menu

Lack Of Quorum Forces Senate Session Adjournment

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Lack of quorum forces senate session adjournment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The lack of quorum on Tuesday forced Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Mohammad Afridi to adjourn the session till Friday.

The quorum was pointed out when senators sought to speak on a resolution passed by the Senate of Pakistan regarding military court trials.

The Deputy Chairman ordered the bell to ring for five minutes. A count was conducted, but the house was not in order, leading to the adjournment of the session until Friday.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League's Saadia Abbassi requested the withdrawal of a resolution passed by the Senate, urging the Supreme Court to reconsider its decision on military court trials.

During a point of order, she termed the resolution's passage as against the spirit of the constitution and democracy. She asserted that the Supreme Court's verdict on military courts was in the best interest of Pakistan.

The senator also urged the caretaker government to take steps to improve law and order in the Balochistan province.

She called for addressing the repatriation issue of Afghan nationals through diplomatic channels.

APP/zah-muk

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Resolution Senate Balochistan Supreme Court Law And Order Democracy Afridi Muslim Government Best Court

Recent Stories

PM directs formulation of strategy to improve FBR’s performance

13 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif all set to arrive in Quetta today

Nawaz Sharif all set to arrive in Quetta today

20 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Stocks on cautious footing ahead of US inflation r ..

Stocks on cautious footing ahead of US inflation report

12 hours ago
 Excise Department crackdown on illegal tinted glas ..

Excise Department crackdown on illegal tinted glasses, fancy number plates

12 hours ago
Sogetsu Ikebana arranges flowers exhibition

Sogetsu Ikebana arranges flowers exhibition

12 hours ago
 Musadiq for abolishing subsidies to achieve prospe ..

Musadiq for abolishing subsidies to achieve prosperity targets in country

12 hours ago
 Dairy Expo 2023 to start from Nov 15

Dairy Expo 2023 to start from Nov 15

12 hours ago
 PML-N’s workers to welcome Nawaz Sharif in Quett ..

PML-N’s workers to welcome Nawaz Sharif in Quetta: Karim

12 hours ago
 WHO's support for provision of healthcare faciliti ..

WHO's support for provision of healthcare facilities lauded

12 hours ago
 Two soldiers embraced martyrdom, terrorist killed ..

Two soldiers embraced martyrdom, terrorist killed amid fire exchange in NW

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan