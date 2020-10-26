Lack of quorum halts passing of working journalists' jobs protection bill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020 aimed at protecting working journalists jobs on Monday could not passed in the Senate due to lack of quorum.

Senator Faisal Javed moved the motion to seek the leave to present the bill the amend the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority Ordinance, 2002 in House.

Giving the objects and reasons of the bill, Faisal Javed said that the bill was unanimously passed by the Standing Committee and aimed at protecting service of the working journalists. He went on to say that earlier there was no check on private tv channels.

The bill would empower PEMRA to keep check on the tv channels for protecting jobs of the working journalists, he said.

He said the government believed on freedom of expression and the bill has nothing to impose any restriction on freedom of press.

It related to only protection of jobs of the working journalists, he added.

Taking the floor, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Shibli Faraz said blatant violation of Article 19 of the Constitution was made in yesterday Quetta's opposition gathering. Anti-Pakistan and anti-state institutions statements were made in the gathering, he said.

However, JUI-F lawmaker Maulana Atta ur Rehman pointed out the quorum. The Chairman asked for ringing the bells for two minutes and then count was made. However, the house was not in order and the Chair adjourned the session to meet on Thursday at 10.30 am.