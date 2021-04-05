UrduPoint.com
Lack Of Quorum Haunts National Assembly Proceedings

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 08:50 PM

The National Assembly could not take up its agenda on Monday and was prorogued due to lack of quorum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :The National Assembly could not take up its agenda on Monday and was prorogued due to lack of quorum.

A PPP lawmaker Shahid Rehmani pointed out lack of quorum soon after the question hour following which the chair ordered the count.

After that he suspended the proceedings as the attendance of lawmakers was found less than the required strength (i.e. one-fourth of total membership). The proceedings resumed around 1845 hours but the quorum was found incomplete and the session was prorogued sine die.

Due to quorum issue, the House did not consider seven government bills, two calling attention notices and as many reports of standing committees, a statutory report and a motion of thanks.

More Stories From Pakistan

