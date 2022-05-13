UrduPoint.com

Lack Of Quorum Leads To Adjournment Of NA Session

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2022 | 12:54 PM

Lack of quorum on Friday led to adjournment of National Assembly session to meet again on Monday at 04:00 pm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Lack of quorum on Friday led to adjournment of National Assembly session to meet again on Monday at 04:00 pm.

Saira Bano of Grand Democratic Alliance pointed out the lack of quorum.

Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani who was chairing the session, adjourned the session to meet again on Monday. However, the House was not in order which led to suspension of session till Monday.



