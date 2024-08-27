Lack Of Quorum Leads To Adjournment Of NA Session
Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Lack of quorum on Tuesday led to adjournment of the National Assembly session till Friday at 10.30 am.
The NA session which started with Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah in the Chair was adjourned to meet on Friday due to lack of quorum.
As the Deputy Speaker gave floor to Syed Naveed Qamar for raising the Calling Attention notice, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi pointed out the quorum.
Deputy Speaker ordered to make counting, but the house was not in order.
APP/raz-sra
Recent Stories
UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..
DPO visits Phularwan police station
Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission
Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city
PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24
FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Intellectuals, poets pay tribute to Singer Beejal Sindhi6 hours ago
-
Meeting focuses on resource utilization for maximum relief during prolonged rainfall7 hours ago
-
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensure seamless operatio ..7 hours ago
-
DPO visits Phularwan police station7 hours ago
-
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais9 hours ago
-
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games9 hours ago
-
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission9 hours ago
-
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city9 hours ago
-
PM for identification, strict action against terrorists involved in Balochistan’s incidents9 hours ago
-
'Planting trees is moral duty of everyone'9 hours ago
-
Matiari: DDMA meeting held, relevant departments directed to stay alert9 hours ago
-
Flux tower installed at experimental farm of Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam9 hours ago