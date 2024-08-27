Open Menu

Lack Of Quorum Leads To Adjournment Of NA Session

Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Lack of quorum leads to adjournment of NA session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Lack of quorum on Tuesday led to adjournment of the National Assembly session till Friday at 10.30 am.

The NA session which started with Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah in the Chair was adjourned to meet on Friday due to lack of quorum.

As the Deputy Speaker gave floor to Syed Naveed Qamar for raising the Calling Attention notice, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi pointed out the quorum.

Deputy Speaker ordered to make counting, but the house was not in order.

APP/raz-sra

