Lack of quorum leads to adjournment of National Assembly sitting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :The National Assembly was adjourned on Wednesday due to lack of quorum and the entire agenda remained unaddressed.

The sitting started with the recitation of Holy Quran with Speaker Asad Qaisar in the Chair. Soon after the commencement of proceedings, the Speaker gave the floor to a PPPP lawmaker Naveed Qamar.

He pointed out the quorum following which the opposition also walked out from the proceedings.

The quorum was found incomplete upon counting the House was adjourned to meet again on December 24, Friday at 11am.

The House did not take up legislative business, six resolutions seeking extension of as many ordinances, five reports of standing committees and four statutory reports.

A motion of thanks to the President for his address to both Houses was not taken up.