Lack of quorum leads to adjournment of National Assembly session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Lack of quorum on Tuesday led to adjournment of National Assembly session to meet again on Wednesday at 11:30 am.

Ghous Bux Mahar of Grand Democratic Alliance pointed out the quorum. Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani ordered count to be made. However, the House was not in order which led to suspension of session till Wednesday.