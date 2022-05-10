UrduPoint.com

Lack Of Quorum Leads To Adjournment Of National Assembly Session

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2022 | 08:35 PM

Lack of quorum leads to adjournment of National Assembly session

Lack of quorum on Tuesday led to adjournment of National Assembly session to meet again on Wednesday at 11:30 am

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Lack of quorum on Tuesday led to adjournment of National Assembly session to meet again on Wednesday at 11:30 am.

Ghous Bux Mahar of Grand Democratic Alliance pointed out the quorum. Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani ordered count to be made. However, the House was not in order which led to suspension of session till Wednesday.

Related Topics

National Assembly Alliance

Recent Stories

Japanese Minister Says Rushed Embargo on Russian L ..

Japanese Minister Says Rushed Embargo on Russian LNG to Jeopardize Global Econom ..

1 minute ago
 Ministry relaxes rules to facilitate Hajj pilgrims ..

Ministry relaxes rules to facilitate Hajj pilgrims

1 minute ago
 Commissioner orders to reconstruct dilapidated roa ..

Commissioner orders to reconstruct dilapidated roads in Kahuta

1 minute ago
 SU to conduct first semester examinations in its a ..

SU to conduct first semester examinations in its all campuses from May 23

1 minute ago
 CM directs strict implementation on one-dish at ma ..

CM directs strict implementation on one-dish at marriage ceremonies

4 minutes ago
 Man City agree to sign Dortmund striker Erling Haa ..

Man City agree to sign Dortmund striker Erling Haaland

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.