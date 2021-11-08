UrduPoint.com

Lack Of Quorum Leads To Adjournment Of Senate Session Till Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 10:58 PM

Lack of quorum leads to adjournment of Senate Session till Wednesday

):Lack of quorum in the Senate on Monday led to adjournment of Senate Session till Wednesday at 4:00 pm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Lack of quorum in the Senate on Monday led to adjournment of Senate Session till Wednesday at 4:00 pm.

The House could only take up agenda items including joint resolution to pay tributes to iconic late Hurriyat Leader Syed Ali Shah and introduction of a private member bill.

Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi of Pakistan People Party pointed out the quorum.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani ordered to make counting but only 18 members were present in the House. Bells were rung for five minutes and again count was made but the House was not in order. The Chairman adjourned the Session to meet again on Wednesday at 4:00 pm.

Meanwhile, earlier Senator Mohsin Aziz introduced a bill to further amend the National Safety Ordinance, 2000 (The National Highway Safety (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the House.

The chairman referred the bill to the concerned standing committee for further deliberation.

