Lack Of Quorum Leads To Adjournment Of Senate’s Session

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2023 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Lack of quorum on Friday forced Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani to adjournment the session till Monday.

Senator Fida Muhammad pointed out the quorum soon after the Chairman gave floor to Sherry Rehman.

The Chairman ordered to ring the bill for five minutes. Count was made but the house was not in order which led to adjournment of the session till Monday’s evening.

Earlier, speaking on point of order that Senator Mohsin Aziz said that although they (senators) represented their respective province in the House but they also took oath to protect the constitution.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan played front role in war against terrorism and Afghan war, he said.

He said both the provinces remained under development as compared to other provinces. It needed to have special incentives to bring them at part with other developed areas, he said.

Mohsin Azia appreciated the current caretaker government for controlling Dollar price increase, curtaining smuggling, repatriation illegal people to their countries, anti power and gas theft drive.

APP/raz-zah-muk

