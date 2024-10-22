Lack of quorum leads to adjournment of Senate session till Friday morning

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Lack of quorum on Tuesday led to adjournment of Senate session till October 25 (Friday) 10:30 morning.

Soon after resumption of proceeding, the quorum was pointed out. Senator Irfan ul Haque Siddiqui who was presiding over the session said that only six senators were present in the House.

He ordered to ring the bills for two minutes. However, the house was not in order and he adjourned the session to meet again on Friday at 10:30 am.

Earlier, presiding the session Irfan ul Haque Siddiqui suspended the proceedings of Senate session for 20 minutes due to absence of ministers.

Soon after the recitation of verses from the holy Quran, the chair noted that no minister was present in the House to respond to the questions during the Question Hour.

The chair sought the sense of the house and adjourned the proceedings for 20 minutes.

Saleem Mandviwalla said that the proceedings should be suspended till the presence of the ministers.

APP/raz-tmg-qsr