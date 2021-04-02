UrduPoint.com
Lack Of Quorum Leads To National Assembly Adjournment

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 03:14 PM

Lack of quorum leads to National Assembly adjournment

Lack of quorum on Friday led to adjourn the National Assembly session till Monday at 4:00 pm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Lack of quorum on Friday led to adjourn the National Assembly session till Monday at 4:00 pm.

Soon after the question hour, Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri gave the floor to Rahat Aman Ullah to move a calling attention in the House.

However, Syed Hussain Tariq of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian pointed out the quorum.

The Deputy Speaker ordered to make counting. However, the House was not in order resulting adjournment of the session till Monday.

