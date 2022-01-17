UrduPoint.com

Lack Of Quorum Leads To National Assembly Proceeding's Adjournment

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2022 | 07:03 PM

Lack of quorum leads to National Assembly proceeding's adjournment

The National Assembly, which resumed its scheduled proceeding after two-day break on Monday, faced the lack of quorum that led to the adjournment of the House till Tuesday 4 p.m

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :The National Assembly, which resumed its scheduled proceeding after two-day break on Monday, faced the lack of quorum that led to the adjournment of the House till Tuesday 4 p.m.

As the House was about to take up the first agenda item the 'Questions,' Syed Agha Rafiullah of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) pointed out the lack of quorum.

Initially, the proceeding remained suspended for almost 30 minutes, but on re-count of the members, Presiding Officer Amjid Ali Khan adjourned the House due to short of the required number to advance the proceeding.

Besides taking up the question-hour, the NA was scheduled to discuss two Calling Attention notices on matters of public importance including 'lack of Government Soft Conventional Training Skills in Islamabad' and 'acute shortage of urea fertilizer ' in the country.

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar was to introduce a bill further to amend the Private Power and Infrastructure board Act, 2012 (The Private Power and Infrastructure Board (Amendment) Bill, 2022).

Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin was scheduled to lay before the National Assembly the statement of contingent liabilities of the Federal government, for the current fiscal year, while Minister for Law and Justice Muhammad Farogh Naseem had to lay the annual report of the Council of Islamic Ideology for the period from 2012-2018, and the report on "Islamic Law of Inheritance" as required by clause (4) of Article 230 of the Constitution.

The government bills related to the establishment of the Whistleblower Protection and Vigilance Commission (The Whistleblower Protection and Vigilance Commission Bill-2021); and the Pakistan Global Institute (the Pakistan Global Institute Bill-2021); and to consolidate and amend the law relating to the territorial sea and maritime zones of Pakistan (the Pakistan Maritime Zones Bill, 2021) was scheduled to be tabled in the NA for passage.

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul had to move a motion that the Global Change Impact Studies Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2021, as passed by the National Assembly but not passed by the Senate within the stipulated period of 90 days, be referred to the Joint Sitting for consideration and passage.

Debate on the situation arising out of the killing of a Sri Lankan Factory manager by a mob in Sialkot, and Motion of Thanks to express gratitude to the President of Pakistan for his address to both Houses assembled on September 13, 2021 were also among the agenda items.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad National Assembly Senate Shortage President Of Pakistan Shaukat Tarin Sialkot Pakistan Peoples Party September From Government CII P

Recent Stories

Kazakhstan's President Fires Special Envoy to Baik ..

Kazakhstan's President Fires Special Envoy to Baikonur Space Port

1 minute ago
 China Urges Political Solution Over North Korea Mi ..

China Urges Political Solution Over North Korea Missile Launches - Foreign Minis ..

1 minute ago
 Investment in Tech sector vital for youth employme ..

Investment in Tech sector vital for youth employment, national economy: Prime Mi ..

1 minute ago
 PTI Govt. working on elimination of illiteracy thr ..

PTI Govt. working on elimination of illiteracy through comprehensive policy: Min ..

1 minute ago
 Child protection institute inaugurated in Sahiwal

Child protection institute inaugurated in Sahiwal

4 minutes ago
 Kazakh envoy calls on Army Chief at GHQ

Kazakh envoy calls on Army Chief at GHQ

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.