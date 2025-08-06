Lack Of Quorum Leads To Suspension Of NA Proceeding
Published August 06, 2025 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Lack of quorum on Wednesday led to the suspension of the National Assembly proceedings till completion.
Soon after, recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, Hadith, Naat, and national anthem, Sahibzada Sibghatullah of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf pointed out the quorum.
Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq ordered to make counting. However, after counting the house was not in order and the Speaker suspended the proceedings till completion of the quorum.
