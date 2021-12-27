Lack of quorum mars National Assembly proceedings once again

UrduPoint.com

Mon 27th December 2021

The proceedings of the National Assembly were marred once again due to lack of quorum despite adjournment of the sitting on Monday for around 45 minutes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :The proceedings of the National Assembly were marred once again due to lack of quorum despite adjournment of the sitting on Monday for around 45 minutes.

The proceedings are constantly being adjourned since after the start of the 39th session and it was the third consecutive sitting of the lower house which was adjourned due to quorum issue.

The proceedings on Monday started with the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and the quorum was pointed out soon after the national anthem by a PML-N lawmaker Sheikh Fayyaz Uddin.

Under the rules, it becomes mandatory to go for counting after the quorum is pointed out.

The Chair suspended the proceedings due to lack of quorum and it resumed after more than 45 minutes.

The chair ordered a headcount of the members and later adjourned the House till Wednesday at 03:00 pm as the quorum was not in order.

It is to mention that one fourth of the total membership (342) of the House is mandatory for completion of quorum.

The 39th session of the National Assembly convened on December 22, 2021 and three sittings on December 22, 24 and 27 had been held so far. All these three sittings had to be adjourned due to lack of quorum.

More Stories From Pakistan

