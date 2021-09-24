Lack of quorum: NA proceedings suspended

The proceedings of the National Assembly on Friday were suspended without addressing any agenda item due to lack of quorum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :The proceedings of the National Assembly on Friday were suspended without addressing any agenda item due to lack of quorum.

Out of the five sittings of the ongoing 36th Session, it was the third sitting which faced quorum issue and was adjourned. The 3rd sitting on September 21, 2021 also faced quorum issue but it was adjourned by the Chair without counting.

The proceedings of the House started on Friday headed by Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri. As per rules of procedure and conduct of business in National Assembly, the question hour was announced by the Chair for the first hour of the sitting when a PML-N lawmaker Kesoo Mal Kheeal Das pointed out quorum.

The Chair directed for counting and announced to adjourn the House due to lack of quorum. The next sitting would be held on September 27, 2021 (Monday) at 1700 hour.

The entire legislative business remained unaddressed during the sitting which included the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Higher education Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Higher Education Commission (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Evacuee Trust Properties (Management and Disposal) (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Bill, 2021; the Federal Government Properties Management Authority Ordinance, 2021 and the Elections (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2021.