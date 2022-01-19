UrduPoint.com

Lack Of Quorum: National Assembly Session Adjourned Without Any Proceedings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2022 | 08:12 PM

Lack of Quorum: National Assembly session adjourned without any proceedings

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Wednesday adjourned the House proceedings till 10:30 am Friday due to lack of the quorum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Wednesday adjourned the House proceedings till 10:30 am Friday due to lack of the quorum.

As the session started and the speaker moved to the first agenda item the 'Questions,' Riaz Ul Haq of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) pointed out lack of the quorum.

Speaker Asad Qaiser ordered for the member-count and adjourned the House till Friday morning after finding the quorum incomplete.

Besides the question-hour, the House was scheduled to take up two Calling Attention Notices regarding "non-accommodation of those Pakistani medical students, in different medical colleges of the country by Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC), who were previously enrolled in medical colleges of Afghanistan" and "acute shortage of Urea fertilizer in the country.

" In legislative business, the House was to consider passage of three bills including the Whistleblower Protection and Vigilance Commission Bill-2021; the Pakistan Global Institute Bill-2021; and The Pakistan Maritime Zones Bill- 2021.

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar was to introduce a bill to further amend the Private Power and Infrastructure board Act, 2012 (The Private Power and Infrastructure Board (Amendment) Bill, 2022).

Laying of some annual reports and papers, presentation of different standing committees' reports, debate on the situation arising out of the killing of a Sri Lankan Factory manager by a mob in Sialkot, and Motion of Thanks to express gratitude to the President of Pakistan for his address to both Houses assembled on September 13, 2021 were also among the agenda items.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan National Assembly Shortage President Of Pakistan Business Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Sialkot September Muslim

Recent Stories

Macron Says Europe Should Propose Africa New Terms ..

Macron Says Europe Should Propose Africa New Terms of Partnership

3 minutes ago
 Security of Data Darbar reviewed

Security of Data Darbar reviewed

3 minutes ago
 PTI Govt. trying to provide citizens affordable ho ..

PTI Govt. trying to provide citizens affordable houses: Noor ul Haq Qadri

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister condoles death of broadcaster Yawar ..

Chief Minister condoles death of broadcaster Yawar Mehdi

3 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court seeks reply from police over reg ..

Lahore High Court seeks reply from police over registration of case on complaint ..

3 minutes ago
 Bangladeshi Student Clash Leaves at Least 12 Injur ..

Bangladeshi Student Clash Leaves at Least 12 Injured - Reports

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.