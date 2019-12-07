Lack of research on cotton in last 10 years damaged crop: Jehangir Khan Tareen

Central leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Jehangir Khan Tareen has said that research on cotton was ignored during the last 10 years, which created many problems for the agriculture sector amd damaged the growth of cotton crop

Talking to the media here on Saturday, he said that in previous tenures, the budget of Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) was cut and it was given to textile sector, which affected research activities regarding cotton crop.

Farmers currently lack good varieties of cotton, Tareen said adding that white fly developed resistance and it damaged the cotton crop badly. He said the PTI government had decided to put emphasis on off-season management of cotton. He added that work against pink bollworm was in progress. He said that the Agriculture Department and other stakeholders would meet on December 18 to discuss some more strategies and steps for promotion of cotton crop.

Jehangir Tareen lamented that the previous government did not pay any attention to the agriculture sector.

About increase in tariff for tubewells, Tareen stated that electricity tariff was not increased.

The power tariff was Rs 5.35 per unit, he said adding that the recent increase in bills was due to fuel price adjustments.

To another question about increase in cost of inputs, Tareen said that the increase in cost of inputs was due to Currency devaluation. He assured that the government was offering subsidies on agricultural commodities to facilitate the farming community.

Jehangir Tareen said that he had no differences with Shah Mehmood Qureshi on establishment of south Punjab sub-secretariat. South Punjab secretariat should be established in Multan or Bahwalpur, he said adding that he agreed on establishment of the secretariat in Multan also.

Tareen said that the incumbent government assumed charged in difficult economic circumstances. He said that the government managed to stabilise economy and now it would be established on strong footing.

Provincial Minister for Agriculture Nauman Khan Langrial, Secretary Agriculture Wasif Khursheed, Vice Chancellor Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Dr Asif Ali, Director Cotton Research Institute Dr Sagheer and many other officials were also present.