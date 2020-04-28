UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lack Of Seriousness Of Citizen A Reason Of The Outbreak Of Coronavirus In Dera

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 07:22 PM

Lack of seriousness of citizen a reason of the outbreak of coronavirus in Dera

Due to increasing cases of coronavirus in Dera and lack of seriousness of the citizens, the police had tightened the lockdown again by creating extra checkpoints to deal with the situation accordingly

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Due to increasing cases of coronavirus in Dera and lack of seriousness of the citizens, the police had tightened the lockdown again by creating extra checkpoints to deal with the situation accordingly.

According to the police officials, the citizens here took unfair advantage of the relaxation in the lockdown and showing negligence, even not following the precautionary measures which was a matter of concern. The administration had decided to tighten again the lockdown due to the rise of coronavirus positive cases. District Police Officer (DPO) Dera had clearly instructed to take stern action against those violating SOPs and failed to follow the guideline.

He said the police also tighten the checking at all checkpoints including entrances and exit of the city.

The administration had made it clear that those who did not follow the guideline issued by the provincial government would be dealt with the law accordingly. Vehicles entering the city from the entrances and exit point of the city were being thoroughly checked.

The police had informed the people through loudspeaker not to come out and travel unnecessarily. Action was also being taken against the violators under the Section 144.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Social Services Department continues to pr ..

9 minutes ago

Infinix Hot 9 is officially available for customer ..

14 minutes ago

APTMA flays DISCOs over notified industrial tariff ..

2 minutes ago

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore conducts chlorinat ..

2 minutes ago

Austria further eases virus lockdown measures

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court orders govt to regularise Dr Mujahid ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.