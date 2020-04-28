Lack of seriousness of citizen a reason of the outbreak of coronavirus in Dera

Due to increasing cases of coronavirus in Dera and lack of seriousness of the citizens, the police had tightened the lockdown again by creating extra checkpoints to deal with the situation accordingly

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Due to increasing cases of coronavirus in Dera and lack of seriousness of the citizens, the police had tightened the lockdown again by creating extra checkpoints to deal with the situation accordingly.

According to the police officials, the citizens here took unfair advantage of the relaxation in the lockdown and showing negligence, even not following the precautionary measures which was a matter of concern. The administration had decided to tighten again the lockdown due to the rise of coronavirus positive cases. District Police Officer (DPO) Dera had clearly instructed to take stern action against those violating SOPs and failed to follow the guideline.

He said the police also tighten the checking at all checkpoints including entrances and exit of the city.

The administration had made it clear that those who did not follow the guideline issued by the provincial government would be dealt with the law accordingly. Vehicles entering the city from the entrances and exit point of the city were being thoroughly checked.

The police had informed the people through loudspeaker not to come out and travel unnecessarily. Action was also being taken against the violators under the Section 144.