Lack of SOPs major cause for massive power outage in Jan: Senate Body told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ):The Senate Standing Committee on Power Division on Wednesday was apprised that lack of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the operations of the system, in general, was a major cause for massive power breakdown in January.

The committee which met with Senator Saifullah Abro in the chair was briefed in detail regarding the massive power breakdown that took place in January, the construction of 765Kv double circuit transmission line from Dasu Hydro Power Station to Islamabad, update on the illegal appointment of DMD and other posts in NTDC.

The Committee raised questions regarding the reports of the four inquiry Committees that were constituted to investigate the massive power breakdown in the country.

The Power Division briefed the Committee that four Committee have been constituted in light of direction given by the Cabinet. The notifications were issued on 4th April 2023 and two weeks' time was given to finalize the report. When asked about the finalization of the report, it was told the Committee that three technical reports were submitted to the Power Division and two were left. The Power Division assured the Committee that the final report would be submitted to the Committee within 29 days.

The Committee also recommended Power Division to submit the notifications of these four Committees constituted by Power Division.

The Committee also was also briefed about DISCOs recovery status, maintenance and operation status of Public Sector Power Plants installed at all GENCOs along with recovery of damage of 747MW (GT-14) from M/s GE and the status of promotion of technical staff from XEN to C.E and update status of the appointment of CEO, GHCL and consideration of Point of Public Importance regarding the process of appointments in MEPCO.

Elaborating over the construction of 765Kv double circuit line from Dasu Hydro Power Station to Islamabad the Committee took strong notice of the non-implementation of recommendations.

It also pointed out irregularities in the tendering process and directed NTDC that information related to the local agents of the World Bank who participated in the bid may be provided to the Committee.

The Committee recommended Power Division to hold a departmental inquiry in this regard.

The Committee also recommended NTDC to provide a complete list of all projects undertaken by disqualified parties in the last 25 years for hiring of consultant. Since this project is funded by the World Bank the Ministry was directed to provide details of all agreements and TORs to the Committee as well.

Taking up the matter of the illegal appointment of DMD and other posts in NTDC, the Committee probed the reasons for delay in Board meetings and stressed that this matter may be resolved at the earliest.

Discussing the maintenance and operation status of Public Sector Power Plants installed at all GENCOs along with recovery of damage of 747MW (GT-14) from M/s GE, the Committee recommended CEO, GENCO-II to withhold the payment of M/s GE and writing to all stakeholders for expediting matters.

The Committee also recommended Power Division to block the payment of M/s GE in other projects.

During consideration of Point of Public Importance regarding the process of appointments in MEPCO, the CEO, and MEPCO briefed the Committee in detail about the issue.

The Committee directed Power Division that details of all candidates along with their CVs and certificates may be submitted to the Committee for review within a week.

It was also asserted that the two candidates applied for the position may be invited for their side of the story in the next meeting.

The meeting was attended by senators Fida Muhammad, Haji Hidayatullah Khan, Asad Ali Khan Junejo, Sana Jamali, Rana Mahmood ul Hassan and Senior officers of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), NEPRA.