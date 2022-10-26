Lack of treatment facilities in pediatric ICU of LRH irks patients

People are facing difficulties regarding treatment of their patients due to unavailability of Pediatric Intensive Care Unit facility in Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar, a major hospital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :People are facing difficulties regarding treatment of their patients due to unavailability of Pediatric Intensive Care Unit facility in Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar, a major hospital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The administration of pediatric Nursery Lady Reading Hospital was refusing treatment to patients due to unavailability of t facilities in the hospital.

Ishfaq, who travelled from Tank to Peshawar for treatment of his 14 days newborn daughter, told APP that he embarked on eight hours journey to treat his daughter Atika in LRH. He said that his daughter is suffering from a critical condition of hernia and needs immediate treatment including surgery in two days.

He said that he refused treatment of my ailing daughter due to unavailability of bed facility at ICU, adding the ward administration told him that minor need treatment but is not possible due to same facility in the ICU. I was directed to rush patient to PIMS hospital Islamabad or Children Hospital Lahore.

He said the other doctors also suggested him to shift his patient to Northwest Hospital but the Northwest administration also refused to operate his daughter on health card.

He demanded of KP government to take notice of the serious problems keeping in view miseries of people who are moving from pillar to post for treatment.