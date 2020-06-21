Ladakh councilor arrested for mocking Modi, Indian Army

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :A Muslim councillor in Ladakh region of Indian Occupied Kashmir was arrested after he allegedly mocked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Army in an audio clip in the wake of the recent humiliation of the Indian troops at the hands of Chinese Army in Galwan valley in Ladakh region.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the action against Zakir Hussain, a councillor from Shakar area in Kargil, followed registration of an FIR against him by Indian police on Friday.

I n the audio clip, the councilor, Zakir Hussain, is heard using what Indian officials said "highly derogatory" language against Prime Minister Modi and mocking the Army over the humiliation of Indian troops by the Chinese army in eastern Ladakh.

It is worth mentioning here that Zakir mocked Modi as well as Indian Army during a mobile conservation with his friend.

The councillor was arrested from a house in Kargil town during a raid and is being questioned.

Political experts say the act of mocking Prime Minister Modi and Indian Army by a Ladakh-based councillor who belongs to the Congress shows the level of hatred against India especially after New Delhi revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status by abrogating Article 370 in August 2019.