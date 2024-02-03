Ladi gang dacoit held in injured condition

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Dera Ghazi Khan police claimed to arrest dangerous dacoit of Ladi gang in injured condition, here on Saturday.

According to SHO Kala Police Station, a police party, working on tip-off, was heading to arrest dacoits near Kochha graveyard.

All of a sudden, the alleged dacoits opened fire at police party. In retaliation, the police party also started fire.

After exchange of fire, the police claimed to arrest dangerous dacoit namely Yaqub alias Quba. The dacoit was member of notorious Ladi gang and wanted in many cases.