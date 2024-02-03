Ladi Gang Dacoit Held In Injured Condition
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2024 | 07:19 PM
Dera Ghazi Khan police claimed to arrest dangerous dacoit of Ladi gang in injured condition, here on Saturday
DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Dera Ghazi Khan police claimed to arrest dangerous dacoit of Ladi gang in injured condition, here on Saturday.
According to SHO Kala Police Station, a police party, working on tip-off, was heading to arrest dacoits near Kochha graveyard.
All of a sudden, the alleged dacoits opened fire at police party. In retaliation, the police party also started fire.
After exchange of fire, the police claimed to arrest dangerous dacoit namely Yaqub alias Quba. The dacoit was member of notorious Ladi gang and wanted in many cases.
Recent Stories
KDA bans entry of tourists in Naran after 5 feet of snowfall
Chilling weather fails to discourage candidates for conducting election campaign ..
Ashrafi receives special award for promoting peace, inter-religious harmony
Students of medical colleges should focus on new scientific inventions: Azad Kas ..
Civilians among 16 dead in US strikes in Iraq: government
Kenyan president slams 'incompetence', 'corruption' after deadly blast
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi lays foundation stone of signal-fre ..
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi opens Metro Bus Saskath Road Stati ..
Kashmir Solidarity Day: Testament of Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to resol ..
Six gamblers netted during raid
ECP concludes training for 1.49 million election staff ahead of 2024 polls
PUC, PML-N hold negotiations ahead of elections: Sources
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KDA bans entry of tourists in Naran after 5 feet of snowfall29 seconds ago
-
Ashrafi receives special award for promoting peace, inter-religious harmony33 seconds ago
-
Students of medical colleges should focus on new scientific inventions: Azad Kashmir Health Minister ..34 seconds ago
-
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi lays foundation stone of signal-free corridor in Pindi5 minutes ago
-
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi opens Metro Bus Saskath Road Station, Gymkhana, e-libr ..5 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day: Testament of Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to resolution of Kashmir dis ..5 minutes ago
-
Six gamblers netted during raid5 minutes ago
-
ECP concludes training for 1.49 million election staff ahead of 2024 polls12 minutes ago
-
PUC, PML-N hold negotiations ahead of elections: Sources12 minutes ago
-
Sindh Police holds high-level meeting on security preparations for 2024 general election21 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 devises emergency cover plan for general elections5 minutes ago
-
LESCO to ensure modern training facilities at its centre5 minutes ago