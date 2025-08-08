Ladi Gang Member Killed In Encounter
Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2025 | 04:50 PM
DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) A key member of the notorious Ladi Gang, Abdul Sattar alias Rashid alias Karcho, was killed in a police encounter with Kot Mubarak police in the tribal area of Dera Ghazi Khan, police sources confirmed on Thursday.
According to police, the slain gangster, son of Muhammad Ramzan and a resident of Thalang Jandani, was a hardened criminal and a most-wanted fugitive involved in over 40 heinous crimes. He was actively affiliated with the Ladi Gang and had a long criminal record including terrorism, murder, attempted murder, kidnapping for ransom, robbery, extortion, and attacks on police teams.
Major Crimes Attributed to the Deceased: Jan 20, 2023: Killed the father of a female doctor during a robbery near Chor Pul.
Nov 11, 2023: Attacked a police vehicle in the Kala police station area; Sub-Inspector Rizwan Mahboob was martyred, and three other officials were injured.
Apr 18, 2024: Shot and killed a civilian in the jurisdiction of Sadar Police Station.
Jan 26, 2025: Attacked police; Sub-Inspector Muhammad Irfan sustained critical injuries.
Feb 3, 2025: Killed a citizen in the mountainous region.
May 27, 2025: Launched a rocket attack on a cement factory in the tribal area.
Police officials said the accused was under physical remand when the gang’s ringleader, Ibrahim alias Abi Chakrani, and his accomplices ambushed a police vehicle during recovery operations. In the attack, Constable Muhammad Asif (1575/C) was injured, and the suspect was forcibly taken away.
Following the incident, special raiding and search teams were formed. During a subsequent operation near Murao Jiani graveyard, the accused and his associates opened fire on police. In the exchange of gunfire, Abdul Sattar was killed—allegedly by bullets fired by his own gang members—while the remaining suspects managed to escape.
Police have intensified search operations in the region to arrest the fleeing gang members and have reaffirmed their commitment to restoring peace and security in the area.
Recent Stories
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 team inspects progress on ‘Lifeline Water Supply ..
HomeNet Pakistan, with SMEDA organises a policy dialogue women empowerment
'Ministry of Higher Education' sets August 11 as deadline for students to accept ..
Registration Begins for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Au ..
Rumors Hint at TECNO Spark 40 Series with Slim Design and Magnetic Wireless Char ..
Belgium issues 12 guidelines for AI use in advertising
World Robot Conference opens in Beijing
Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Indonesia
Netanyahu confesses Israel’s role to support Indian attacks against Pakistan
Relief for electricity consumers as protected units likely to increase from 200 ..
Married couple lose lives after falling from Lahore flyover
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque ranks 1st in Middle East, 8th globally in 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPP City District Larkana to Celebrate Independence Day and Victory Day of Truth with Grandeur4 minutes ago
-
All set to hold Cycle Race in connection with Ma raka-e-Haq-Independence Day4 minutes ago
-
Trainee ASPs meet Sargodha commissioner4 minutes ago
-
Ladi gang member killed in encounter4 minutes ago
-
Stitching patriotism:The hands behind Pakistan's Flag manufacturing for Independence celebrations5 minutes ago
-
Consul General attends Pakistan Business Council’s speed networking event5 minutes ago
-
Strictly monitoring of private schools opening in summer vacation5 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays glowing tribute to hero of the Battle of Lakshmipur Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed14 minutes ago
-
Jashn-e-Azadi ceremony held at DMC15 minutes ago
-
LUMHS organizes sports and cultural events to mark ‘Maraka-e-Haq’ and independence day15 minutes ago
-
Independence Say celebrations: MAC organises art exhibition24 minutes ago
-
RD Ombudsman’s Office, Ali Akbar visits educational institutions24 minutes ago