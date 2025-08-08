Ladi gang member killed in encounter

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) A key member of the notorious Ladi Gang, Abdul Sattar alias Rashid alias Karcho, was killed in a police encounter with Kot Mubarak police in the tribal area of Dera Ghazi Khan, police sources confirmed on Thursday.

According to police, the slain gangster, son of Muhammad Ramzan and a resident of Thalang Jandani, was a hardened criminal and a most-wanted fugitive involved in over 40 heinous crimes. He was actively affiliated with the Ladi Gang and had a long criminal record including terrorism, murder, attempted murder, kidnapping for ransom, robbery, extortion, and attacks on police teams.

Major Crimes Attributed to the Deceased: Jan 20, 2023: Killed the father of a female doctor during a robbery near Chor Pul.

Nov 11, 2023: Attacked a police vehicle in the Kala police station area; Sub-Inspector Rizwan Mahboob was martyred, and three other officials were injured.

Apr 18, 2024: Shot and killed a civilian in the jurisdiction of Sadar Police Station.

Jan 26, 2025: Attacked police; Sub-Inspector Muhammad Irfan sustained critical injuries.

Feb 3, 2025: Killed a citizen in the mountainous region.

May 27, 2025: Launched a rocket attack on a cement factory in the tribal area.

Police officials said the accused was under physical remand when the gang’s ringleader, Ibrahim alias Abi Chakrani, and his accomplices ambushed a police vehicle during recovery operations. In the attack, Constable Muhammad Asif (1575/C) was injured, and the suspect was forcibly taken away.

Following the incident, special raiding and search teams were formed. During a subsequent operation near Murao Jiani graveyard, the accused and his associates opened fire on police. In the exchange of gunfire, Abdul Sattar was killed—allegedly by bullets fired by his own gang members—while the remaining suspects managed to escape.

Police have intensified search operations in the region to arrest the fleeing gang members and have reaffirmed their commitment to restoring peace and security in the area.