Ladies Park to provide recreational facilities to area women: Kamran Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information and Higher education Kamran Bangash Saturday said that revamping work in Ladies Park at Shahi Bagh would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs175 million aiming to provide recreational facilities to women residing in the city.

During inspection of the site of renovation work, Kamran Bangash said the Ladies Park would be constructed on 83 Kanals of Land and would be equipped with all modern facilities including parking area, children play area, jogging track besides planting of more than 10,000 plants.

The special assistant said Prime Minister Imran Khan would likely to inaugurate another park near Ring Road that has covered area of more than 266 Kanals.

He said with the development of these two parks the people would be provided recreational facilities at their hometown.

Kamran said that the world community has lauded the efforts of government to combat the corona pandemic and eliminate dengue fever from society.

He said that the government was tirelessly working on issuance of food cards to deserving families and to provide daily commodities at cheap rates to them.

He said government has also provided subsidized sugar, ghee, flour and other items for the welfare of the masses.