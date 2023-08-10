PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Setting an example of fulfilling the duty obligation, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mansehra, Nayab Ramzan evacuated the plot of a widow from land grabbers on the court's order and handed it over to the woman who was struggling to get back her land for the last 14 years.

Talking to media, ASP Nayab Ramzan said the land was given to the woman in her 'Haq Meher' some 14 years ago and after the death of her husband, the land mafia occupied the land, depriving the widow of her due right.

She said the police force from Shinkyari was called in and in the presence of tehsildar and patwari the land was evacuated from the grabbers and handed over to the widow.

She said women police could rightly address the issues of women folk as they know about the difficulties being faced by the women in our society.

She said proper action was taken at the request of the widow following instructions issued by the DPO Mansehra.

During the evacuation of the land, ASP Nayab Ramzan remained present along with the widow and despite resistance from the opponents, pursued the matter to its logical end. The action of lady ASP was also widely appreciated on social media.

Meanwhile, DPO Mansehra, Zahoor Babar Afridi has said that in Mansehra district hundreds of such cases have been resolved that were pending since long. He said action against the land mafia was underway in the district adding that dozens of land grabbers have been arrested so far.